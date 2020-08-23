Cannabis company in Johnson partners with online resource

NCPA says the goal of the online resource is to help community pharmacies make educated decisions about the growing CBD marketplace.

JOHNSON, Arkansas — Shake Brands Corp., a manufacturer, and distributor of organic Cannabidiol (CBD) products based in Northwest Arkansas will be partnering with NCPA (National Community Pharmacists Association) CBD Source, an online resource for community pharmacies looking for information on CBD products.

“We are excited to partner with NCPA CBD Source,” said Antigone “Tig” Davoulas, Shake Brands chief legal officer and co-founder. “NCPACBDSource.com has a rich user interface and is a powerful resource for pharmacists to gain knowledge about these products and how to market them.”

NCPA says the goal of the online resource is to help community pharmacies make educated decisions about the growing CBD marketplace. It launched in 2019 and reaches a network of more than 22,000 members.