Busy weekend for firefighters as they battle grass fires

The weekend of March 7th and 8th was a busy one for fire crews in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley as they battled multiple grass fires.

On Sunday (Mar.8) The National Weather Service in Tulsa issued a red flag warning for Washington, Carroll, Madison, and Benton Counties.

Fire crews in southern Sebastian County responded to a grass fire on Saturday (Mar.7) off of Tennessee Ridge Road. Fire crews said the grass fire took out about an acre, but they were able to quickly contain it. White Bluff, Bonanza, and Hackett fire departments all responded.

As the weekend went on Sequoyah County's Emergency Manager said fire crews in that county battled at least a dozen grass fires. No structures were reported to have damage. Crews were quickly able to contain the blaze from each fire but they were called to quite a few.

Washington County's Emergency Manager also reported crews battled around a dozen grass fires.

One of those fires was in Fayetteville, and in the yard of two homes near Mount Comfort Road.

Homeowners said they were cleaning out a fire pit from the night before when the wind picked up and the remaining embers skipped onto the grass and caught fire.

"It's Just always scary. Especially when I'm not at home to have something like this happen. I told our neighbors, 'thank God everybody's OK and stuff can be replaced but people can't,'" said neighbor Corey Williams. "I guess if there's one saving grace out of all of this, my grass will look better."