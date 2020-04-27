Businesses Affected By COVID Restrictions Await Governors Decisions On Reopening

Arkansas could get its first glimpse of reopening its economy this week.

Arkansas could get its first glimpse of reopening its economy this week. The Governor is set to make a decision on three different industries: restaurants, gyms, and salons and barbershops.

The governor says it is not a guarantee that he gives these businesses the green light, but if so, the date to reopen would be May 4. For over a month, gyms restaurants and salons have been closed. Restaurants have been serving with drive-thru and carry out, but dine-in has been shut down.

The Governor has said Arkansas looks to be flattening the curve and will make some decisions starting Wednesday on whether to allow these businesses to fully reopen.



“I don’t have a problem in the world with opening back up,” said Sarah Lusher, Emelia’s part owner of Mediterranean Kitchen.

Lusher says it would not be difficult for her to reopen and also maintain a safe and clean environment. She says her restaurant can easily adjust to allow for 6 feet between tables, and cleaning is not a problem.

“I’m bleaching everything I’m doing all the sanitizing,” says Lusher.

Wednesday, April 29, Governor Hutchinson will decide if restaurants will be allowed to open their dine-in option with certain restrictions still in place.

Lusher says restrictions are not a problem as long as people can come back in.

“It’s the experience we are more fine dining,” said Lusher.

Thursday and Friday he will decide on gyms and salons and barbershops. The owner of J Walker Salon in Fort Smith says she wants to reopen but is comfortable with the Governor's decision either way.

“If the governor and his board and the state board has determined that it is safe then I trust that they would not put us in danger,” said Jennie Walker, with J Walker Salon.



Walker says she has read through the guidelines and restrictions from states that have already opened like Georgia and Oklahoma.

“We’re assuming we’ll be along the same lines and we’re just going ahead and preparing like that’s what we’re going to be required to do,” said Walker

Walker is ready to handle the new way of business as usual with constant deep cleaning.



“It will be everything. Every surface every doorknob that’s been touched the restroom, we’ll have the clients wash their hands before we start - we’ll wash our hands before we start.”



Walker points out that it will be impossible to wash and cut hair from a distance of 6 feet or more. Lusher says even with restrictions, customers and business owners will have to be smart and use good judgment when making every decision.



“You have to trust people to be responsible just like they trust me to be responsible I want to trust them to be responsible when they come in here,” said Lusher.