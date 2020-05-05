Buffalo National River to begin reopening May 15

Mark Foust, superintendent of Buffalo National River, said “The National Park Service is a public service agency of the Federal Government, our mission is to protect the natural and cultural resources of the park, while providing for the enjoyment of the park by the public. We hold this mission dear to our hearts. We also understand that the park supports the health and well-being of the Nation and can help Americans during this emergency by giving them outdoor spaces to enjoy while following Health Department and CDC guidance. The park was closed at the request of communities and state and local leaders concerned about overcrowding and the potential spread of the virus in our communities. It is important to note that because Buffalo National River is a unit of the National Park System, when it is open, it is open to all, regardless of their place of residence. We have been working closely with the State of Arkansas on our phased resumption of access and we will continue to do so. As long as the staff is able to safely do the work of the park with required personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and safe distancing, it is our great pleasure to resume visitor access to the park. We ask our visitors to work with us to ensure the park remains open and accessible to all. Crowd sizes and visitors’ ability to enjoy the park with appropriate social distancing will be key to our progress to eventually providing complete access to all.”