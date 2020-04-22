A brother and sister were killed ten days apart in separate accidents, according to the Aiken County coroner.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — A brother and sister were killed ten days apart in separate accidents, according to the Aiken County coroner.

On April 10, 5-year-old Janiyah Edwards of Springfield was struck and killed by an SUV while playing in front of her home on Windsor Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just ten days later on April 20, a fire swept through the Edwards' mobile home on Windsor Road. Janiyah's brother, 3-year-old Jayshaun Edwards, was found dead inside after the fire was extinguished.