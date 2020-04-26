Bridge loans help save an estimated 3,500 jobs, another $1 million added to the state program

Bridge loans to Arkansas businesses from a program created to stem job losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have helped retain almost 2,500 full-time jobs and about 1,000 part-time jobs, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday (April 24).

The governor is adding another $1 million to the Quick Action Loan Guaranty Program from his Quick Action Closing Fund that is used to recruit and retain jobs. He announced the program March 18 for small businesses needing help with payroll and other essential costs. The 0% interest loans can be up to $250,000 and allow for no payments of up to 12 months.