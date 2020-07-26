Bridal shop owner holds prom for kids on Fayetteville square

More than 100 high school kids who weren’t able to have prom this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filled Fayetteville square Saturday (June 25) night.

More than 100 high school kids who weren’t able to have prom this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filled Fayetteville square Saturday (June 25) night.

Owner of Violet‘s Bridal and Formals in Fayetteville, Stephanie Oelschlaeger, put the celebration together. Oelschlaeger told 5NEWS she wanted to provide students with this experience since most schools weren’t able to due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She rented out the Fayetteville Town Square Center and said kids from several different high schools showed up. Oelschlaeger said many of the dresses students wore to the prom are dresses she remembers them buying from her shop and she’s glad they get to wear them and enjoy a special night.