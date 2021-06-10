Canal levee west of Dumas has been fixed, officials confirm

According to Desha Emergency Management, a levee was breached sometime in the morning of June 10 after heavy rainfall has caused towns like Dumas to evacuate homes.

DUMAS, Ark. — According to Desha Emergency Management, a levee was breached sometime in the morning of June 10 after heavy rainfall has caused towns like Dumas to evacuate homes by boat.

By Thursday evening, DEM had confirmed that the canal levee was fixed.

The levee was breached 4 miles west of Dumas, and DEM said the floodwaters are now heading toward another canal traveling east out of Dumas.

Over 200 homes in the small Arkansas town have already needed to be evacuated.

At the moment, the affected area is said to be mostly farmland.