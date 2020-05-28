Boys let black widow bite them so they could get superpowers

Three boys let a venomous spider bite them so they could be like Spider-Man.

CHAYANTA, Bolivia (WTSP) — There is no question about how Peter Parker got his powers and became Spider-Man.

He was bitten by a radioactive spider and then was able to crawl up walls, have super strength and the "spidey sense."

That wasn't the outcome for three boys in Bolivia who let a black widow bite them in hopes of getting superpowers.

Telemundo says the boys were using a stick to poke and prod at the venomous spider so it would bite them.

Instead of becoming superheroes, the 8-, 10-, and 12-year-old boys became super sick and landed a trip to the hospital, according to Telemundo.

The spider's bite won't give anyone superpowers, but it can make them very sick within hours of being bitten.