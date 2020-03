The Boys & Girls Club in Fort Smith is handing out free meals for kids 18 and under.

The event has been going on this weekend in efforts to feed kids during the coronavirus outbreak.

In order to take precautions, they are delivering the meals directly to vehicles.

Adults can purchase breakfast for $1 and lunch for $2.