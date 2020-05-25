Boone County deputies activate Silver Alert for 61-year-old man, last seen in Harrison

The Boone County Sheriff's Department has activated a Silver Alert in hopes of finding 61-year-old James A. Harp.

BOONE COUNTY, Ark — The Boone County Sheriff's Department has activated a Silver Alert in hopes of finding 61-year-old James A. Harp.

Harp was last known to be at 7726 Navajo Drive in Harrison, Ark. on Sunday, May 24. He was last seen at 8 p.m.

He was last seen wearing faded black t-shirt, blue jeans and green Crocs.

Harp is 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 175 bounds. He has short, silver hair and brown eyes.