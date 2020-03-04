Bodies of both Kennedy family members now recovered, officials say

The five-day search for the bodies of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and great-grandson has now ended with both bodies now recovered.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After a five day search, both bodies of the missing Kennedy family members have now been found.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean's body was recovered on Monday and the body of her 8-year-old son, Gideon McKean, was found on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.

McKean and her son are the granddaughter and great-grandson of Robert F. Kennedy.

On Friday night, the family said in a statement that the search for Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and McKean’s 8-year-old son had shifted to a "recovery" mission.

The Coast Guard said it initially searched for the two canoers last Thursday evening, 10 miles south of Annapolis near Herring Bay, Md.

Maryland State Police notified the Coast Guard that two people were seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe near Herring Bay and not seen again by the person who made the report.

David Mckean, the husband and father of the two Kennedy members, said he had personally tried to call his wife to see where she was when they both went missing. He shared pictures of his family in a heartful and loving Facebook post that he put up Friday evening.

The Coast Guard said an Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Annapolis 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew were launched to assist in the search Thursday evening.

Several Coast Guard crews continued to search Friday morning. Members of the Queen Anne County Police Department, Anne Arundel County Police Department, Maryland Natural Resource Police and Maryland State Police are also assisting in search efforts.