Boat parade honoring President Trump held in San Diego Bay Saturday

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of people lined San Diego Bay Saturday to watch a "Trump Boat Parade" as hundreds of boats traveled through the waters from Point Loma to Coronado.



Parade participants carried posters and waved U.S. flags in support of President Donald Trump's re-lection bid and to celebrate the president's 74th birthday Sunday.



The parade was organized by Nick Garcia, founder and CEO of Nitro Gun Co. in Carlsbad, which manufactures spearguns used in fishing.



At one point, a group of planes flew in formation over the parade. At another point, a plane flew over the boats carrying a banner that read "DUMP TRUMP #BUNKERBOY."



Garcia said the parade was not meant to divide people, rather he wanted all of San Diego to unite and support the United States of America.