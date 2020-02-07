Blue Bell brings back ‘Milk & Cookies’ ice cream flavor for limited time

The fan-favorite Blue Bell flavor returns to stores this month in celebration of National Ice Cream Month.

BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with not only ice cream, but milk and cookies, too. That’s right, fan-favorite Milk & Cookies Ice Cream returns to stores this month.

Milk & Cookies is vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate chip cookies.

“We are excited to bring Milk & Cookies back this year, and during National Ice Cream Month,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing. “The flavor has not been available in stores for several years. Returning flavors are as exciting as a new flavor because so many of our fans contact us every day with requests asking to bring back their favorite.”

The Milk & Cookies recipe remains the same, but the packaging has a new look.

“The new carton features an illustration of milk and cookies,” Lawhorn added. “One side has the name with cookie images in place of the ‘O’. Flip the carton around and the name is an illustration of a glass of milk and two cookies. It’s a fun flavor so why not have a little fun with the carton, too?”

Milk & Cookies Ice Cream is now available in the half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.

Each year Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with the release of a returning favorite or a new flavor.

It was in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.