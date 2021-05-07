Blood supply hits emergency low levels in Arkansas

Usually the Arkansas Blood Institute has a four to five day blood supply, but in the last couple of weeks there has been less than a one day supply.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With summer travel in full swing, hospitals are consistently in need of blood donations, but the supply in Arkansas has hit emergency low levels.

The local supply is currently at less than a one-day supply in several blood types.

This is way below the usual four to five day supply the Arkansas Blood Institute is used to, which is why the Director of Donor Recruitment Stephanie Ezell said they're urging everyone who can to come have a seat in the chair.

"It's been very challenging for the last couple of weeks," she said.

Vacant seats and empty bags have become a common picture inside blood centers across the state since the end of June, according to Ezell.

"It's the worst it's been since the very beginning of the pandemic," she said.

Ezell believes the main reason giving blood has taken a backseat is because more people are traveling.

"They're able to do things that they haven't been able to do for the past 18 months. It's a real issue," she said.

This past Saturday a mobile unit at Dickey-Stephens Park was a success with 90 people showing up, but Ezell said not every summer unit is having a similar turnout.

"We saw drives last week where we were supposed to see about 50 people and only saw 22," she said.

The critical shortage is why the Arkansas Blood Institute is pushing for donors and recipients to share their stories.

Personal connections like Martha Tucker, who has given blood the past 14 years.

"I had a sister, Kathy, who died from cancer and I just want to help other people who have cancer," she said.

Every single month when Tucker sits in that chair, she feels her big sister right there with her, while she helps save someone's life who is fighting a similar battle.

"I just know that people need to know that others care when they're struggling with cancer," she said.

Due to virtual learning this past year, Ezell said they're worried that not enough students are educated about the importance of giving blood, which could have long-term effects.

"Every person sitting in that chair represents up to three lives that might be saved. There is no greater gift than giving the gift of life," she said.

The Arkansas Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 6 at Central High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.