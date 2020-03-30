Blissful ignorance? Submariners likely unaware of pandemic

French submariners will return to a profoundly changed world.

LE PECQ, France — Of a world in coronavirus turmoil, they may know little or nothing.

The crews of nuclear-armed submarines may be among the last pockets of people anywhere who are still unaware of how the pandemic is turning life upside down.

Current and former officers who served aboard France's nuclear missile-carrying submarines say that any crews that left port before the virus spread like wildfire around the globe are likely being kept in the dark about the crisis until their return.

French submarine missions last 60 to 70 days, so any crew that left at the end of February wouldn't be expected back before the end of April.