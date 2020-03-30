x
Blissful ignorance? Submariners likely unaware of pandemic

French submariners will return to a profoundly changed world.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 12, 2019 file photo, French navy commander Axel Roch poses in the navigation and operations center in the new nuclear-powered submarine "Suffren" in Cherbourg, north-western France. Stealthily cruising the ocean deeps, deliberately hiding from the world now in turmoil, the crews of nuclear-armed submarines may be among the last pockets of people anywhere who are still blissfully unaware of how the coronavirus pandemic is turning life upside down. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP, File)

LE PECQ, France — Of a world in coronavirus turmoil, they may know little or nothing. 

The crews of nuclear-armed submarines may be among the last pockets of people anywhere who are still unaware of how the pandemic is turning life upside down. 

Current and former officers who served aboard France's nuclear missile-carrying submarines say that any crews that left port before the virus spread like wildfire around the globe are likely being kept in the dark about the crisis until their return. 

French submarine missions last 60 to 70 days, so any crew that left at the end of February wouldn't be expected back before the end of April. 

In that case, submariners will return to a profoundly changed world.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 13, 2007 file photo, French Marine officers wait atop "Le Vigilant" nuclear submarine at L'Ile Longue military base, near Brest, Brittany. Stealthily cruising the ocean deeps, deliberately hiding from the world now in turmoil, the crews of nuclear-armed submarines may be among the last pockets of people anywhere who are still blissfully unaware of how the coronavirus pandemic is turning life upside down. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, Pool, File)
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 12, 2019 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron gets out of the new French nuclear-powered submarine "Suffren" in Cherbourg, north-western France. Stealthily cruising the ocean deeps, deliberately hiding from the world now in turmoil, the crews of nuclear-armed submarines may be among the last pockets of people anywhere who are still blissfully unaware of how the coronavirus pandemic is turning life upside down. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP, File)

