Blake Shelton thanked Oklahoma Regional Food Bank on The Voice season finale

TISHOMINGO, Okla — Oklahoma Regional Food Bank workers were honored with a special video from superstar couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani last night on The Voice season finale.
From Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Blake Shelton gave thanks to them and all food bank workers in a live video that aired on The Voice.
“Hey everybody, it’s Blake Shelton here in Tishkomena, Oklahoma. I wanted to say very quickly, thank you to all the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank frontline workers. Actually, thanks to all the food bank workers across this country. You’re out there. You’re taking care of people, and we love you for it. Be sure if you’re watching this to donate to your local food bank. I’m about to go in here with Gwen Stefani to do a song for you guys. Let’s do it.”
Blake and Gwen sang their hit song “Nobody But You.”
River Valley Regional Food Bank shared the video on their Facebook page writing, “Thank you Blake for always supporting the mission of food banks across the country! If you need assistance or would like to support our mission, please visit rvrfoodbank.org.”
