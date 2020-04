A birthday parade was held for an Ozark boy in honor of his birthday by family friends, and even police cars!

OZARK, Ark. — A birthday parade was held for an Ozark boy in honor of his birthday by family friends, and even police cars!

Jake turned 9 years old today (Apr. 12) and was greeted with a parade of decorated cars filled with cheers, pets, balloons, signs, and police car lights, and sounds.