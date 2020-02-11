Billy Tubbs, former Oklahoma basketball coach, dies at 85

Billy Tubbs, the colorful coach with the high-octane system known as Billy Ball who brought Oklahoma basketball to prominence in the 1980s, died Sunday.

Billy Tubbs, the colorful coach with the high-octane system known as Billy Ball who brought Oklahoma basketball to prominence in the 1980s, died Sunday. He was 85.

Tubbs’ family said in a statement that he battled a form of leukemia since being diagnosed in 2015. The statement said he died peacefully surrounded by family. His fast-paced offenses and relentless full-court pressure defenses led to lots of scoring, excitement and wins.