x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

Bentonville West High School student tests positive for coronavirus

A Bentonville West High School student has tested positive for coronavirus according to Communications Director Leslee Wright.
Credit: MGN Galleries

A Bentonville West High School student has tested positive for coronavirus according to Communications Director Leslee Wright.

This is the district's first case of coronavirus.

Bentonville West High School has been and will remain closed until April 17 along with all Arkansas schools.

"We know this is a troubling time for our students and their families. We're working with the ADH in regards to this situation and do all we can to flatten the curve," said Wright.

No further details were released.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this story.