Bentonville West High School student tests positive for coronavirus

A Bentonville West High School student has tested positive for coronavirus according to Communications Director Leslee Wright.

A Bentonville West High School student has tested positive for coronavirus according to Communications Director Leslee Wright.

This is the district's first case of coronavirus.

Bentonville West High School has been and will remain closed until April 17 along with all Arkansas schools.

"We know this is a troubling time for our students and their families. We're working with the ADH in regards to this situation and do all we can to flatten the curve," said Wright.

No further details were released.