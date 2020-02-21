Bentonville Municipal Airport receives federal grant for upgrades

The airport will be using money from the federal grant to create a safer place for traffic.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With the number of planes taking off out of the Bentonville Municipal Airport, a federal grant aims to create a safer place for traffic to flow.

Hundreds of flight operations occur at the Bentonville airport every week, and airport manager Chuck Chadwick says he doesn't see business slowing down any time soon.

"Traffic numbers are just skyrocketing right now both with the flight school and with new traffic coming in," Chadwick said.

Bentonville is one of three airports in the state in need of upgrades due to safety in a growing economy.

This week, Congressman Steve Womack voted to pass a Department of Transportation grant for the three airports.

President Donald Trump has signed off on the funds.

For Bentonville, the federal funds will be used for a new taxi way and lighting system.

Chadwick says the focus of their project can be described in one word: safety.

As it stands, traffic flow on and off of the runway creates an issue during busy times.

"You will land and then you will back taxi away which means you have to turn around on the runway, go backwards on to the runway to get to a taxi way that will take you onto the runway," Chadwick says.

With the more than $1.5 million grant, building a new and improved taxi way is now possible.

The entire length of the taxi way will be lit up by blue lights.

A complete installation of a new lighting system will enhance safety, especially during low visibility conditions.

Congressman Womack shared the following statement about the importance of the grants, saying in part:

“Arkansas’s airports provide a gateway for residents, travelers, and businesses alike. Modernized infrastructure is critical to driving economic opportunity and meeting the needs of our communities.”

Chadwick says the new additions will allow for future growth.

"This is going to be a process that once it is completed we should be able to get more operations completed on a daily basis in a safer manner because we will be able to get airplanes off of the runway a lot quicker," Chadwick said.