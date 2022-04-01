Bentonville-made electric vehicles to support moon mission

The vehicles are expected to be manufactured at its advanced industrialization facility in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Three Bentonville-manufactured electric vehicles are expected to transport fully-suited NASA astronauts to their moon-bound spacecraft as part of a mission to complete the first human lunar landing in more than 50 years.

Bentonville-based electric vehicle maker Canoo Inc. recently announced NASA selected the company to provide crew transportation vehicles for the crewed Artemis lunar exploration launches. The company will deliver three custom vehicles to NASA by June 2023. According to a Canoo spokesman, the announcement was made from the office of the CEO, located in Justin, Texas, but its headquarters is in Bentonville.

The vehicles are expected to be manufactured at its advanced industrialization facility in Bentonville, the spokesman said. Canoo plans to launch commercial production from its Bentonville facility in late 2022. It recently named Bentonville as its headquarters and advanced manufacturing site and Pryor, Okla., as the site of its mega micro-factory. The company is expected to bring more than 2,700 high-tech jobs directly and attract more indirectly to the region.

"We're honored to be chosen by one of the most respected institutions in the world for this mission." said Canoo on a Facebook post.



