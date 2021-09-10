Bentonville High School students climb Tiger stadium steps in honor of fallen 9/11 firefighters

Students, teachers, and administrators marched the stadium from top to bottom a total of 40 times.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville High School students volunteered to climb the Tiger Stadium steps yesterday (Sept. 9) in honor of the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11.

Students, teachers, and administrators marched the stadium from top to bottom a total of 40 times. This represented the 110 stories climbed by firefighters in the World Trade Center towers on 9/11.

Information on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation can be found by visiting https://www.firehero.org/