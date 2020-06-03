Bentonville Film Festival postpones festival dates due to coronavirus concerns

The Bentonville Film Festival has postponed their festival dates due to public health concerns regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Film Festival has postponed their festival dates due to public health concerns regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

President and CEO of Visit Bentonville, Kalene Griffith stated, “The safety of our visitors is always a top priority, and we look forward to hosting everyone in our exciting city later this year for a memorable festival.”

Bentonville Film Festival, Co-Founder and Chair, Geena Davis, says, “This decision comes after careful consideration and consultation with our partners. Our number one concern is the safety of our content creators and our community of attendees. We are grateful for the support and recommendations from our partners and community and look forward to welcoming everyone to the 6th edition of BFF this August.”