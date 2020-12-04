Bentonville art gallery goes virtual to support local artist

A Bentonville Art Gallery is making it so people can see their newest exhibit from the comfort of their home.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Bentonville Art Gallery is making it so people can see their newest exhibit from the comfort of their home.

211 Art Gallery in Downtown Bentonville used to be called The Gallery at Midtown.

April 3rd they were supposed to have a grand re-opening with a new name and design.

Owners of the gallery say when shows are cancelled it can be financially draining for local artist, as they rely on these sales for income, so they are working with an app called Exhibit to let people see the gallery from home.

"The website is called exhibbit, and you can get to it on your phone by downloading a free app and it allows you to move around by just moving your fingers. It's pretty easy to navigate and it has little icons where you can see details of the artwork," said Kellie Lehr, Gallery Director.