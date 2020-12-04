x
Benton County shows support during coronavirus pandemic

The Benton County Sheriff's Office lit up the courthouse this evening.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Benton County lit up the courthouse blue this evening (Apr. 11) to show appreciation to the healthcare workers and others keeping the community safe, and those fighting the virus during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are turning our buildings blue our Benton County Sheriff's Office is shining their blue lights to show our support for the health care workers and all those who are keeping our community safe during the #COVID19 outbreak. We appreciate your service and sacrifice. #WeARStrong " They said on their Facebook page.

