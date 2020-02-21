x
Rogers man arrested after allegedly raping a child

David Kelley-Lucas has been arrested and faces charges of raping a young family member.
Credit: KFSM

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Rogers man who works at a local elementary school is facing several charges including rape.

According to court documents, David Kelley-Lucas, 30, was arrested Thursday (Feb. 20) for allegedly raping a young family member. 

He is also facing charges of Second-Degree Sexual Assualt and First-Degree Terroristic Threatening.

Court records state that Kelley-Lucas is employed at Westwood Elementary in Springdale.

A protection order has been filed against Kelley-Lucas by the family member's caregiver.

He is currently at the Benton County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on March 30.

The case is still under investigation and more information will be given as it's released.