The Bella Vista Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager who was last seen Wednesday evening.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager who was last seen Wednesday evening.

Hannah Shelley is 16 years old, weighs 110 lbs and is 5'1".

She has brown hair, brown eyes and has a nose piercing on her left nostril.

Shelley was last seen at her home Wednesday (April 8) evening.