Bella Vista City facilities temporarily closing

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Starting Monday (Nov. 2), some Bella Vista City facilities will be closing for at least a week due to COVID-19.

The following locations will be closing: 

  • City Hall - 101 NE Towncenter 
  • Community Development Service - 616 W. Lancashire Blvd.

City business will still be conducted online, via phone, or email. Bella Vista Library and Bella Vista Police and Fire Department lobbies will remain open. Social distancing and masks are required inside the facilities.

The closure will be reassessed Friday, November 6. 

    

