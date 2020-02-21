Two men arrested in connection to Bella Vista robbery

Two men were arrested in connection to an aggravated robbery in Bella Vista.

On February 11, Bella Vista Police officers responded to an armed robbery call.

Elijah Brown, 18, and Levar Livingston, 18, who are self-proclaimed rappers, made contact with a juvenile from Bella Vista who said he had firearms they could look at.

Brown and Livingston were interested in the firearms to appear in a music video they were working on.

Upon meeting, Livingston placed a loaded firearm in the juvenile's face and struck him with it.

He kicked the juvenile out of the vehicle and stole the firearms while Brown drove the vehicle.

Brown and Livingston were identified by different area agencies and selected by a victim in a photo lineup during the investigation, and warrants were issued for their arrest.

Brown was arrested in Fayetteville on February 14, and transported to Benton County Jail. He was released on a $100,000 bond.