Beef markets likely to see more shocks, consumer prices higher

Japan and South Korea are the two largest beef export markets and represent 54.4% of total beef exports for the first seven months of 2020.

This year beef markets continue to experience shock waves from the dramatic beef production disruptions in the second quarter which are reflected in export data through July, according to Derrell Peel, livestock marketing analyst with the Oklahoma State University Extension.

He said U.S. beef exports, which dropped 31% year over year in May and 33% in June, increased sharply from June to July but remained 8% lower compared with the same period in 2019.

The weekly data suggests exports continued to recover in August and are likely up year over year.

The U.S. Meat Export Federation reports July beef exports to Japan were down just 2% from last year, but are 4.3% higher year-to-date through July.

Beef exports to South Korea were down 3.9% year over year in July and are down 6.8% through the year.

