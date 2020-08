The Beaver Lake Fire Department is responding to a boat fire this afternoon (Aug 9) at Beaver Lake.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Beaver Lake Fire Department responded to a boat fire this afternoon (Aug 9) at Beaver Lake.

According to the Beave Lake Fire Department's Facebook post, the boat fire was near Hwy 12, south of Pinnacle.

John Whisenant with Beaver Lake Fire Department, says crews from Beaver Lake, Rocky Branch & Avoca Fire Department responded to the boat fire and says there were no injuries.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.