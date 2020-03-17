x
Bath and Body Works to close all stores in U.S., Canada due to COVID-19

Employees will be paid during the period of time that stores will be closed.
Credit: Bath and Body Works

Bath & Body Works announced Monday all stores in the United States and Canada will be closing as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The announcement was made in an email to customers.

"While our associates are at home with their loved ones at this critical time, we'll support them with pay, as well as look for other ways we might east their concerns and share our appreciation for all they've done. As a company, we're also working on additional ways to support those in need to our home office communities," CEO Andrew Meslow wrote.

While the brick and mortar stores will be closed, customers may still order products online. The company says the closing of the stores will allow them to prioritize their online inventory.

The company did not give a timeline on when the stores will reopen.