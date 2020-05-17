Bars anticipate an update on reopening in tomorrow’s press conference

Many expect an updated decision from Governor Hutchinson on bars in tomorrow's press conference.

This middle of May weather is perfect for a walk or enjoying a cold beverage on a patio at your favorite bar or brewery. With phase two still on hold here in Arkansas, this is not a possibility for people right now. Many expect an updated decision from Governor Hutchinson on bars in tomorrow's press conference.

Fossil Cove Brewery is usually one of those places that provide outdoor seating to enjoy a beer, But they have been limited to only a few services during the last two months because of COVID-19.

They've had many customers begin picking up six-packs or cases to enjoy at home. They've been able to deliver more with people not being able to go to bars. But Fossil Cove is a full-service taproom so their instore traffic has been way down.

The beer at restaurants and bars around Northwest Arkansas and that side of the business has also suffered with the recent closures. An announcement tomorrow on the status of bars in Arkansas would bring clarity to owners.

“There’s hope and anticipation. I’m hoping that we get and he gives us the go ahead in the next couple weeks or week or whatever it is to go ahead and get phase to go in anticipations Wise I understand that we’re still waiting for some numbers on testing and all that too so it’s kind of dependent upon how the first phase went,” said Benjamin Mills, Owner of Fossil Cove.

Mills says that Fossil Cove follows the same health requirements as restaurants when it comes to their license. He says he believes customers would not have a hard time following any guidelines set by the state to allow for a reopening.