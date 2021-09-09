Baptist Health Urgent Care centers now offering flu shots

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), September and October are the best times to get vaccinated to get immunity throughout flu season.

Thanks to mask-wearing and social distancing efforts, Baptist Health says the flu incidences in 2020 were minimal.

Despite this, experts are concerned that may not be the case this year. Matt Browning, MD, the Chief Medical Officer for Baptist Health Urgent Care centers, says there is a possibility we may be entering a higher level of vulnerability than usual.

“With mask mandates and social distancing now less prevalent, there still is the possibility of contracting both flu and COVID-19,” Browning explained. “Also, in a normal season when a person recovers from a seasonal influenza infection, they retain some level of immunity that protects them in the future for a period of time,” Browning explained. “Because there was little flu virus activity last season, adult immunity (especially among those who were not vaccinated last season), will now depend on exposure to viruses two or more seasons earlier.”

Browning says that although getting vaccinated for the flu does not guarantee you will not get the flu, the vaccine has been shown to reduce the severity if you get it, thus reducing the risk of hospitalization and even death.

Below are the CDC’s top reasons everyone ages 6 months and older should get vaccinated for the flu according to Baptist Health:

● Being vaccinated decreases your chances of getting flu by more than half.

● Even if you do catch the flu, a vaccination can make symptoms milder.

● Previous years’ flu shots do not count. The virus from previous years may not be the same as this year’s vaccination.

● By being vaccinated, you will slow the spread of flu virus to those around you.

The flu shot is covered by most insurance plans at no cost. For those without insurance, the Fluzone Standard Dose Quadrivalent will cost $30 and $75 for the Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent.

● Fluzone Standard Dose Quadrivalent: For ages 6 months and older. (First-time flu shot patients up to age 9 may require two separate doses one month apart.)

● Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent: For ages 65 and older.

Baptist Health says since flu and COVID-19 have many similar symptoms, it may be necessary to test for both.

Flu shots are being offered at Baptist Health Urgent Care centers in Beebe, Benton, Bryant, Cabot, Fort Smith, Jacksonville, Little Rock, and North Little Rock.