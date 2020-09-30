Arkansas COVID-19 vaccine study looking for participants

Over a month into the study and researchers said the response has been positive, but they're still calling out to the public for help.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Steps to end the pandemic are taking place right here in central Arkansas.

While the race for a vaccine continues, researchers at Baptist Health are hard at work.

The Baptist Center for Clinical Research is helping the NIAID study, which is one of the world's most promising vaccine candidates.

Dr. Richard G. Pellegrino, President and CEO of Baptist Health Center for Clinical Research, said the response has been positive but they're still reaching out to the public for help.

"I think this is an opportunity to participate in a historic event," he said.

Here in central Arkansas, researchers like Pellegrino and volunteers are making a critical impact.

"There are many lonely people and a vaccine would help cure that," he said.

According to Pellegrino, Baptist Health is one of 80 sites involved that started this two-year study for the company Moderna on Aug. 6.

"The reason it's a two-year study is one, to follow people for efficacy, to make sure it works, but also to follow people for safety," he said.

Volunteers only get injected twice and after, it's all about following up.

Pellegrino explained Baptist researchers check-in weekly while volunteers put down if they have any symptoms in an electronic diary daily.

"It's actually been a positive experience all around," he said.

A positive experience that nationwide requires 30,000 participants.

This large number means they're still calling on the public for help and emphasizing the need for minorities, according to Pellegrino.

"The object is to increase the number, at least to represent the percentage in the general population," he said.

With a smooth start and no complications, Pellegrino and others are encouraging you to be a part of the change.

"There aren't many times in your life you get to make that kind of impact," he said.

If you're interested in volunteering, go to arkansascovidvaccine.com. Filling out that contact form does not commit you to anything, it just gives you the chance to learn more information.