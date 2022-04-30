Baptist Health Community Health Fair to be held on Cinco de Mayo in Fort Smith

The event will take place on Thursday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at the clinic's parking lot.

The event will offer free health screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, health information, and hot dogs! There will also be Mexican food available for purchase.

The free screenings include:

Blood pressure

Blood sugar

Weight and BMI

Bone density

There will also be free COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone ages 15 and up. The clinic will provide information on breast health, stroke, and health attack, as well as the importance of hands-only CPR.

Baptist Health Family Clinic is located at 4700 Kelley Highway Suite B.

