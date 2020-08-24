Baptist Health CEO navigating pandemic financially, workforce back at 100%

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Baptist Health President and CEO Troy Wells said austere measures taken early in the COVID-19 pandemic have allowed the state’s largest hospital system to bring back furloughed workers and survive financially.
Wells said the financial health of the network has reversed reductions in workforce and benefits as of the end of July.
“I am real proud to say about end of July we had everybody back, we brought all our workforce back. We restored some of the retirement benefits we had to stop making at the time, back in April. We’ve restored that now as of the end of this month and we’re doing great,” Wells said in a Talk Business & Politics interview.
To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.