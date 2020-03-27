x
'Baby Shark' earworm reworked for the coronavirus outbreak

'Baby Shark' is being reworked to teach good hygiene to combat COVID-19.
This image released by Pinkfong shows. scene from the modified "Baby Shark" video, reworked to teach kids good hygiene to combat COVID-19. The company has debuted the "Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark" video and now has started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song. (Pinkfong via AP)

Sorry parents, 'Baby Shark' is making a comeback for a good cause. 

Pinkfong's "Baby Shark," that jingle earworm that every toddler seems to know, is being reworked to teach good hygiene to combat COVID-19. 

The company has debuted the "Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark" video and started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song. 

In other entertainment news Friday, the Television Academy has adjusted its calendar ahead of the Emmy Awards following disruption from the coronavirus.

