River valley girl competes in talent contest

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Ava Russell, a 12-year-old girl from Fort Smith competed against 25 Arkansans in the "Celebration of Music" talent contest.

The top two in the state will go to the final round in Hollywood with the winner receiving a recording contract.

Whatever the outcome, Ava tells 5NEWS it has been a great experience singing on this kind of platform.

"In the future, I really want a career with singing because I

feel like I can make it far. I just love singing I'd love if I could do it every day" said Ava.