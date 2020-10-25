Amber Alert deactivated after missing girls found safe

UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been deactivated after the two missing girls were found safely.

Authorities are looking for two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were found dead Saturday and believe they may be traveling in Oklahoma, Texas or Arkansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the missing girls as 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson. An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction is the girls' father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Jackson is also a person of interest in the homicides. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. and found the homicide scene.