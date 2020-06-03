x
At least 7 virus cases linked to cruise ship off California

A passenger on a previous voyage of the ship, in mid-February, died of the coronavirus.
Credit: AP
In this image from video, provided by the California National Guard, a helicopter carrying airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing flies over the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California Thursday, March 5, 2020. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew can be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least two others became infected. Airmen lowered test kits onto the 951-foot (290-meter) Grand Princess by rope as the vessel lay at anchor off Northern California, and authorities said the results would be available on Friday. Princess Cruise Lines said fewer than 100 people aboard had been identified for testing. (California National Guard via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO, California — Confined to their cabins, passengers aboard a cruise ship off the California coast are awaiting coronavirus test results amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of cases during its previous voyage. The ship has more than 3,500 people on board and is at sea off San Francisco, under orders to keep its distance from shore. Authorities are trying to establish whether the virus is circulating aboard the vessel. A passenger on a previous voyage of the ship, in mid-February, died of the coronavirus. In the past few days, health authorities disclosed that at least six other people who were on the same excursion have become infected.