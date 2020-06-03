At least 7 virus cases linked to cruise ship off California

SAN FRANCISCO, California — Confined to their cabins, passengers aboard a cruise ship off the California coast are awaiting coronavirus test results amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of cases during its previous voyage. The ship has more than 3,500 people on board and is at sea off San Francisco, under orders to keep its distance from shore. Authorities are trying to establish whether the virus is circulating aboard the vessel. A passenger on a previous voyage of the ship, in mid-February, died of the coronavirus. In the past few days, health authorities disclosed that at least six other people who were on the same excursion have become infected.