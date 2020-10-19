Arkansas voters to decide on Highway tax

Tomorrow the First Issue on the Arkansas Ballot list will be whether to put an existing half percent sales tax in the state constitution, or let it expire in 2022.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Tomorrow the First Issue on the Arkansas Ballot list will be whether to put an already existing half-percent sales tax in the state constitution or let it expire in 2022.

The half-cent tax is supposed to aid in highway maintenance. Governor Asa Hutchinson has shown support for Issue 1, saying the income is essential for maintenance on highways, roads, and bridges.

“We had to have this referred to a vote of the people and the only way for legislature to refer it to the people is to put it in a constitutional amendment format. It really ensures long term security of our highway funding, and that is what we are trying to achieve, we’ve done a short term funding, we’ve had bond issues that expire, but this gives us a long term solution to our highway funding,” says Governor Hutchinson.

The sales tax was first approved by voters in 2012 and is set to expire in 2022, but some voters do not agree with it being added to the constitution.

“I don’t think a tax should be permanent or put into our constitution, that’s not what a constitution is for,” says Rebecca Bollinger of Bella Vista.