Arkansas unemployment website to shut down for 6 hours Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Thousands of people in Arkansas continue to try to apply for unemployment benefits, but the current website can't keep up.

Over 170,000 Arkansans have now filed for unemployment, and the phones are still ringing off the hook at offices across the state.

The state plans to make improvements to the website to hopefully cut back on issues.

Officials will be taking down the EZARC website where residents can file for unemployment Saturday (April 25) from 6 a.m.to 12 p.m. in order to move to a bigger mainframe.

The unemployment call center starting Sunday will now be open seven days a week.

“We want to be able to handle that rush of claims that we are seeing this will allow us to do that and hopefully cut back on intermittent crashes that have happened with the increased capacity,” said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston.

Michelle Oakes and her family have been trying to get their unemployment benefits since March 20. She says after many setbacks they finally received their first check today.

“We’ve basically been in the house over the last month with no money no way to do anything it's very stressful,” Oakes said.

She says with the help of her family and friends she's been able to stay afloat while going through the process of getting her benefits. She says she knows others aren't as lucky.