Arkansas to re-open driver license testing by next week

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas State Police announced Thursday that they are planning to restore skills testing for driver license applicants beginning next week as the state reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 18, ASP said they would begin limiting Class D driver license testing in an effort to implement "precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus."

The tests will only be available to those who use the state police website to schedule a test and receive a confirmation of the date and time.

The test will also only be offered at twelve locations across the state.

The scheduling website will be open on Monday, May 4.

Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Class D skills test applicants must remain inside their vehicle until a testing agent approaches the vehicle with further instructions.

Further regulations include applicants must:

Wear an appropriate face mask covering both mouth and nose

Pass a health assessment survey

Willing to submit to a body temperature scan