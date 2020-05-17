Arkansas timber industry facing long-term perils from COVID-19

One of the state’s top manufacturing sectors, one that has been in place for more than 150 years, has been imperiled by the worldwide pandemic.

For thousands of years, Arkansas’ deep forests were difficult obstacles for Native Americans and later European travelers who tried to traverse the rugged terrain. A few built homesteads and a few woods were cleared to make way for small farms.

Two factors came together after the Civil War that transformed Arkansas into one of the top timber states in the country. Railroads expanded lines in the Natural State, and mechanized sawmills made clearing timber more easy.

One of the state’s top manufacturing sectors, one that has been in place for more than 150 years, has been imperiled by the worldwide pandemic and the ramifications could be long-lasting.