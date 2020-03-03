Arkansas Supreme Court race with partisan edge comes to end

Arkansas voters are choosing a new justice for the state Supreme Court is a race that's taken a decidedly partisan edge for a technically nonpartisan office. The court race between Barbara Webb and Morgan “Chip” Welch is the only statewide contest on the ballot other than the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries in Tuesday's election. Webb is the chief administrative law judge for the Workers' Compensation Commission and Welch is a Pulaski County Circuit judge. Welch has criticized the GOP appeals of Webb, who is the state Republican chairman. Webb in turn has accused Welch of downplaying his Democratic ties.