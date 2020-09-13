Arkansas State University’s fall enrollment virtually the same as in 2019

Arkansas State University’s student roster numbers for the fall of 2020 are virtually the same as in 2019 despite the threat of COVID-19.

JONESBORO, Ark — Arkansas State University’s student roster numbers for the fall of 2020 are virtually the same as in 2019 despite the threat of COVID-19. The school reported to the Arkansas Division of Higher Education it has 13,843 students, a 0.3% drop from the 13,891 students it started with last fall. Students are counted 11 days after the semester opens.

ASU began the fall 2020 semester Aug. 25, placing its 11th day slightly later than most universities in the state.

“It is remarkable to see that our overall enrollment is close to what we had last fall in spite of the great challenges we are facing through the coronavirus pandemic,” Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said. “At the same time, we also recognize that our enrollment mix will ultimately determine the impact of enrollment on our budget.”