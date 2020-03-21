Arkansas State Politician B.G. Hendrix dies at 97

Arkansas State Politician B.G (Beagle) Hendrix died this morning at age 97.

B.G Hendrix was a former representative for Fort Smith District and Speaker of the Arkansas House.

Hendrix served in the Arkansas House of Representatives for Fort Smith District for over 30 years.

In the late 1960s, Hendrix was involved in acquiring the first computer for the University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS) when it was Westark Junior College.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

