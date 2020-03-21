x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

Arkansas State Politician B.G. Hendrix dies at 97

Arkansas State Politician B.G (Beagle) Hendrix died this morning at age 97.
Credit: Arkansas House of Representatives archive

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas State Politician B.G (Beagle) Hendrix died this morning (Mar.21) at age 97.

B.G Hendrix was a former representative for Fort Smith District and Speaker of the Arkansas House.  

Hendrix served in the Arkansas House of Representatives for Fort Smith District for over 30 years.

In the late 1960s, Hendrix was involved in acquiring the first computer for the University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS) when it was Westark Junior College. 

The cause of death is currently unknown.

B.G. Hendrix at 2017 Veterans Day parade in Fort Smith

1 / 2
Fort Smith Museum of History

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story. 