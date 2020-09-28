Arkansas State Police investigating woman's death at Hartman

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the yard outside her home in western Arkansas.

State police say in a news release that the body of 65-year-old Melinda Walker was found Saturday near Hartman, about 90 miles northwest of Little Rock, by an acquaintance of the woman.

A suspected cause of death was not released and police say the body was sent to the state crime lab to determine the manner and cause of death.